ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The accession to the WTO will help stabilize the economy of Kazakhstan thanks to easier access to foreign markets, head of the department of economic analysis of the Entrepreneurs Chamber of Almaty Nariman Abilshaikov told to a Kazinform correspondent.

"Kazakhstani and foreign experts are actively discussing the issue of Kazakhstan's WTO accession now. However, all of us have one common thought that our country will only win in the case of joining the organization. Kazakhstan's accession to this respected organization will allow to take the foreign relations with member states of the organization to a new level and deepen the cooperation with the member states of the EEU," N. Abilshaikov told.

Joining the WTO will open foreign markets for Kazakhstan and allow customers in Kazakhstan to have more goods and services to choose from.

"Besides, the membership of the WTO is considered as the main factor for increasing the access to the world markets for Kazakhstani products and for increasing their competitiveness and development of the local business, increase of investments and finally stabilization of the economy. However, a lot of work still needs to be done to be successful at the world markets," the he added.