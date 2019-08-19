Kazakhstan 3rd at 2019 Intl Army Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Army Games 2019 (ARMY 2019) came to an end on August 18, with a closing ceremony held at the Alyabino military range in Moscow region, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan ranks the third in the overall team standing, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev participated in the event.

The Minister met his foreign colleagues for discussing the military cooperation issues and congratulating Kazakhstani servicemen on excellent performance during the 2019 Army Games.

223 teams from 39 countries participated this year in 32 competitions held simultaneously at 21 ranges in 10 countries, in water areas of the Caspian and Baltic seas and in the Persian Gulf.

Three competitions – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire and Confident Reception – were held in Kazakhstan, at the Military Base No40 in Otar.