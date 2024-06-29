Kazakhstan 3rd at U17 Asian Men’s Freestyle Wrestling Championships

Kazakhstan male athletes finished third at the Under-17 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Winning the country’s only gold in the U17 Asian Men’s Freestyle Wrestling Championship was Kassimbek Edyge in the category of 110kg. Bekasyl Assambek brought Kazakhstan the men’s freestyle 60kg silver.

Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers Bekzat Amangeldi (45kg), Ibrakhim Yskakbek (51kg), Yeraly Askerbek (55kg), Bagdaulet Akimzhan (65kg), Amir Orazbayev (71kg), Beibarys Yergali (80kg) claimed bronze.