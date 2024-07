Kazakhstan has finished third in the men’s team event in sabre at 2024 Asian Fencing Championships taking place in Kuwait, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstani men’s sabre team represented by Artem Sarkisyan, Sattarkhan Nazarbay, Zhanat Nabiyev and Bakdaulet Kuralbekuly lost to the Iranian athletes in the semifinal.