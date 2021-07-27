Kazakhstan 47th in Tokyo Olympics medal tally

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ranked 47th in the overall medal standing at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstan shares the 47th spot with Ukraine as both countries earned three bronze medals in Tokyo. Weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan clinched bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class on July 26. Weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov hauled their bronze medals for Kazakhstan on July 25 and 24, respectively.

Unfortunately, Kazakhstan didn’t win any medals today, July 27. One of the biggest shocks was probably Kazakhstani boxer Vasiliy Levit’s exit from the Men’s -91kg event. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist suffered a surprising defeat from Enmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain in his first bout in Tokyo.

The hosting country Japan tops the overall medal tally with 18 medals, including 10 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals. Ranked second is the U.S. with 9 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals. China is placed third with 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals. Russia and Great Britain are ranked 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal tally, accordingly.