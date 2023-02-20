EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 20 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan 4th in Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships mixed team event

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan took fourth place in the aerials mixed team event at the 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    The Kazakh team included Zhanbota Aldabergenova, Roman Ivanov, and Sherdoz Khashirbayev.

    The US team claimed the aerials mixed team gold. Silver went to Chinese athletes. Ukraine took third place.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!