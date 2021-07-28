EN
    21:00, 28 July 2021

    Kazakhstan 52nd in Tokyo Olympics medal standing

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is placed 52nd in the overall medal tally at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstan and Ukraine share the 52nd place as both countries earned three bronze medals in Japan. Recall that Kazakhstani weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo won bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class on July 26. Weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov collected their bronze medals for Kazakhstan on July 25 and 24, accordingly.

    Unfortunately, Kazakhstan left today’s competitions without medals.

    Japan continues to dominate the overall medal tally with 22 medals, including 13 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals. China surpassed the U.S. and landed the second spot with 12 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze medals. The U.S. is third with 11 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals. Russia and Australia are placed 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal tally, respectively.


