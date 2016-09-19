Kazakhstan 58th in medal standings at Rio Paralympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2016 Paralympic Games came to an end at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Para-swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina and powerlifter Raushan Koishibayeva earned gold and silver respectively lifting Kazakhstan to the 58th place in the overall medal tally.



China topped the medal standings collecting 107 gold, 81 silver and 51 bronze medals. Coming in second was Great Britain with 64 gold, 39 silver and 44 bronze medals. Ukraine climbed to the third place winning 41 gold, 37 silver and 39 bronze medals.