Kazakhstan 7th in Mixed Aerials Team at FIS World Cup in Russia

YAROSLAVL. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan finished 7th in the Mixed Aerials Team event at the FIS World Cup in Yaroslavl, Russia, Kazinform reports.

According to the FIS official website, Russia 1 team won gold at the event, while the Swiss side settled for silver. The U.S. team collected bronze.

The Kazakh squad consisted of Zhanbota Aldabergenova, Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva, Marzhan Akzhigit, Ayana Zholdasova, Sherzod Khashirbayev, Ildar Badrudinov, Roman Ivanov, and Nurlan Batyrbayev.

All athletes were tested for COVID-19 ahead of the FIS World Cup in Russia. The event brought together over 50 athletes from many countries, including Canada, Japan, Australia, the U.S., Switzerland, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.