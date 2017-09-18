Kazakhstan 9th in 5th Asian Games medal tally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is placed 9th with 3 bronze medals in the overall medal tally at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Kazinform reports.

Jiu jitsu practitioners Zhanbolat Zakarin (69kg), Nurlan Yespolov (77kg) and Kuandyk Yeseneyev (85kg) all hauled bronze on September 16.



As a reminder, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in the Turkmen capital on September 17.



Ahead of the opening ceremony, President Nazarbayev met with the Kazakh athletes taking part in the Asian Games.



It is worth mentioning that Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Thailand are the highest ranked in the medal standings.