Kazakhstan abstains from voting on UNSC resolution on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia and China prevented UNSC from imposing sanctions on Syrian government for alleged use of chemical weapons.

On Tuesday Vladimir Putin described the draft resolution as "totally inappropriate."



And on Friday Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, said that Moscow would veto it, which he describing it as "one-sided," "based on insufficient evidence" and "a provocation."



According to Reuters, China backed Russia and cast its sixth veto on Syria. Russia had said the vote on the resolution, drafted by France, Britain and the United States, would harm U.N.-led peace talks between the warring Syrian parties in Geneva, which began last week.



China and Russia, Bolivia voted "no" and three countries abstained - Egypt, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan.

To be adopted a resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, France, Russia, Britain or China.