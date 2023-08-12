Kazakhstan, Abu Dhabi Ports consider launching joint venture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and the Abu Dhabi Ports are working on creating the shortest direct route for delivering Kazakhstani export goods to the markets of the Persian Gulf countries, the Middle East, Pakistan, India, and the East African coast, Trend.az reports.

This initiative was discussed at the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Head of Simatech Shipping & Forwarding (part of DP World Group) Davood Tafti.

Thus, such an opportunity could be provided by launching a joint venture. The main goal is to transport agricultural products from the Kazakhstani port of Kuryk to the Persian Gulf countries through the ports of Amirabad and Bandar Abbas in Iran. This new route could open unprecedented opportunities for Kazakhstani exporters.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the sides also covered shipping routes through the Caspian Sea to Iran and transit to the Persian Gulf countries.

Simatech Shipping & Forwarding has already acquired ships and plans to expand its fleet further. The key ports will be Kuryk in Kazakhstan and Jebel Ali in the UAE. This collaboration aims to facilitate rapid trade across Iran in 2-3 days.

In April 2023, an agreement was signed during the visit of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to Iran to develop transportation between the ports of Kuryk and Amirabad, including the construction of grain terminals.

Simatech Shipping & Forwarding is a leading maritime management company in the Persian Gulf, with a significant fleet and involvement in shipping goods from Iran to Arab countries, India, Africa, and China, along with commercial ports and terminals in the Arab nations.