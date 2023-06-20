EN
    15:38, 20 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan accounts for over 80% of Germany’s trade with CA

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan accounts for over 80% of Germany’s trade with Central Asia countries, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said during a joint statement to the press following the talks with Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We seek closer cooperation with Kazakhstan and the Central Asian countries. Together with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the situation in our countries was discussed in an open and detailed manner. Kazakhstan is the key partner of Germany in the Central Asian region in policy, culture, as well as economy,» said the German President.

    He stressed that Kazakhstan is indeed the key economic partner in the region, accounting for over 80% of Germany’s trade with the Central Asian countries.


