Kazakhstan accredited charge d'affaires of Afghanistan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received Mr. Muhammad Ur Rehman Rahmani, Head of the Afghanistan diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting Deputy Minister Bakayev stated that the Republic of Kazakhstan accredited Mr. Muhammad Rahmani as Charge d'Affaires of Afghanistan, guided by the crucial goal for both countries of expanding trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.

Active involvement of Afghanistan into regional relations creates additional conditions for restoring the country's economy and social stability by improving the situation of the Afghan people, as well as maintaining peace and security in the region.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Kazakhstan advocates for the consolidation of international efforts to provide assistance to Afghanistan and resolve its complex humanitarian problems. To this end, Kazakhstan proposed to establish the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.