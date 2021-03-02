EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:52, 02 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan achieved great success for 30 years of Independence, Turkey’s Ambassador

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This year marks 29th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan. Turkey’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici gave an interview to Kazinform International News Agency.

    «This year Kazakhstan celebrates 30th anniversary of Independence. Turkey was the first to recognize the country’s sovereignty. The same time this year marks 29th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan. For the past 30 years Kazakhstan has made great strides in its development and has done too much,» the Ambassador said.


    He also noted the common history of our people associated with the Turkic khaganate. He underlined that this part of history is of great importance for both nations.

    The diplomat also highlighted that Kazakhstan and Turkey enjoy mutual benefit and multifaceted cooperation in spheres such as trade, investment’s, culture, tourism, medicine, education, military collaboration.



    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Turkey 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!