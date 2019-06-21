Kazakhstan achieved remarkable progress over 30 years, Nazarbayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev told the conference underway in Almaty about the country's achievements gained for the past 30 years.

"For the past 30 years Kazakhstan has achieved remarkable progress in its development. Over the years of independence the GDP grew from USD 11 bln in 1993 to the current USD 171 bln while the rest of Central Asian countries all together report some USD 100 bln of GDP. Taken all together. Kazakhstan accumulated more than USD 86 bln of international reserves and assets enough for pursuing stable monetary policy," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



He noted that people's living standards also increased. More than USD 300 bln of direct investments were attracted which proves confidence in Kazakhstan and its policy.



"Small and medium-sized business also reports growth. Currently it accounts for 27%. Our task is to increase its share," the Leader of the Nation said.



As earlier reported, Almaty hosts the international scientific conference 30 Years of Leadership. The event is devoted to research of the phenomenon of the political leadership of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.