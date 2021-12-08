EN
    16:00, 08 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan acknowledges COVID-19 vaccination passports of 24 countries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan signed a new decree «On amendments to the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan as of October 26, 2021», Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan acknowledges the COVID-19 vaccination passports/vaccination certificates issued in Argentina, Hungary, Georgia, Iran, Jordan, Canada, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Mongolia, Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, Peru, San Marino, Serbia, Tunis, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, Republic of Montenegro, Czech Republic, Estonia, and Japan in full compliance with standard documents as attached, the decree reads.

    The decree takes effect since the date of signature.


