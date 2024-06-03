Kazakhstan acknowledges Taliban in bid for regional stability and cooperation

Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized the situation in Afghanistan during his discussions with participants at a Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) meeting, as reported by the Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

The President of Kazakhstan stated that a key strategic objective currently is to actively involve Afghanistan in interregional cooperation.

“Kazakhstan removed the Taliban regime from the terrorist list, based on the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation with modern Afghanistan and the understanding that this regime is a long-term factor,” he said.

Noting the importance of the coordinated position of the CSTO countries on this issue, the President called for support of Kazakhstan’s initiative to create a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Taking into account the need to improve systems for responding to modern challenges and threats, the Head of State proposed focusing the CSTO’s efforts on the most relevant and in-demand statutory areas of work for the participating countries, which is reflected in the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship.

In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that effective practical measures should be taken to combat terrorist threats and ensure the safety of citizens of the CSTO countries.

As part of its chairmanship in the CSTO, Kazakhstan is also determined to strengthen interaction with international organizations and structures whose activities are aimed at ensuring security.

“We consider it extremely important to increase cooperation with relevant structures of the UN, CIS and SCO. We welcome the signing in January of this year of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the CSTO Secretariat and the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev concluded by noting that the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meeting will aid in developing and harmonizing the national legislation of CSTO member states, considering each country's interests. He added that the documents adopted by the Council would further reinforce the CSTO.