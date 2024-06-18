Kazakhstan actively supports efforts of OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, presented an analytical review of the state of media freedom in the OSCE region to the participants of the Permanent Council of the Organization and reported on the activities of her office over the past seven months, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

Ribeiro expressed concern about the increasing pressure on the media and its negative impact on democratic principles and security in the OSCE region. She recalled that the commitments to support a free and independent press enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act remained at the core of the OSCE agenda.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Among the positive developments in the OSCE participating States in freedom of expression, the Representative noted that “in Kazakhstan, the penalties for obstructing the legitimate professional activities of journalists have been increased”.

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the OSCE, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, highly appreciated the cooperation with the Representative on Freedom of the Media, in particular, her Office’s recommendations on the draft Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Mass Media”. The Kazakh diplomat informed the participants that the new law protects journalists and ensures a legal basis for their interaction with citizens and organizations. He also welcomed the Representative’s initiative to hold an OSCE regional event on the safety of journalists in Almaty on 26 and 27 June.