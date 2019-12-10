Kazakhstan actively working with UN mechanisms, Norimasa Shimomura

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura positively assessed active collaboration between Kazakhstan and UN, Kazinfom reports.

«Kazakhstan is actively working with UN mechanisms, in particular, over recent years with the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the elimination of discrimination against women and the Universal Periodic Review,» Norimasa Shimomura told the roundtable dated to the Human Rights Day held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The speaker noted that special rapporteurs for the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism also visited Kazakhstan.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan takes an active part in celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development agenda which confirms the fundamental importance of investing in education, employment, reproduction health of young people.

As earlier reported, the roundtable drew the participation of state bodies, foreign missions, NGO sector, scientists, and experts who shared views on a wide range of issues of exercise of rights and human freedoms.