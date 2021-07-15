Kazakhstan added 2,756 COVID-19 recoveries in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,756 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,194. Almaty city and Mangistau region are second and third with 457 and 167 daily recoveries, respectively.

166 and 161 have defeated the virus in Karaganda and Atyrau regions, respectively.

East Kazakhstan region has seen 81 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Shymkent city – 62, Pavlodar region – 58, North Kazakhstan region – 58, Aktobe region – 55, Almaty region – 53, Turkestan region - 50, West Kazakhstan region – 48, Akmola region – 46, Kostanay region – 45, Zhambyl region – 31, and Kyzylorda region – 24.

Countrywide, 420,984 people have so far recovered from the COVID-19 virus.