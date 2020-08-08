Kazakhstan added over 1,000 new cases of pneumonia in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,102 cases of and 17 deaths from pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like symptoms in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

Thus, pneumonia with symptoms similar to COVID-19 has affected 12,110 people and killed 137 since August 1.

It is said that the Health Ministry updates daily statistics on the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths breaking down the latter by the following categories: with COVID-19 positive test and with COVID-19 negative test by PCR on its official websites and social networks.