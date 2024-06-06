Kazakhstan added to the list of “green” tourist destinations by British magazine

The Katon-Karagay district in Eastern Kazakhstan has been added to the Travel Green List of “green” tourist destinations by the British magazine Wanderlust, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In Asia, the list features projects like cultural outreach centers in Japan, a railway nature reserve in Singapore, and rural tourism development in Kazakhstan, all recognized for their sustainable tourism efforts.

“Five years ago, residents of the Katon-Karagay district – a sweep of lonely steppe, mountains and forests in far eastern Kazakhstan – faced a dilemma. Though home to the country’s largest national park and around 275 bird species, its 48 villages attracted few visitors, and there was little work available. As a result, its population had almost halved since the turn of the century, many residents having moved to cities in search of employment,” the publication notes.

The British editors praised the Sustainable Rural Development Fund, established in 2019, for enhancing the quality of life in three remote regions, including Katon-Karagay. Initiatives include training hotel operators, the establishment of a hospitality school, support for hiking trails, installation of road signs, and financing tourist information centers. These efforts have helped build a sustainable tourism community and enhanced the visitor experience in the region.

At the ITB Berlin 2024 international tourism exhibition, the public foundation “Katon-Karagay for Sustainable Development” from East Kazakhstan was recognized in the “Top 100 Sustainable Tourism Destinations” list and won the “Thriving Communities” category.