    08:47, 09 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the highest number in the country - 203 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 142 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city is third with 138 fresh daily infections.

    97 new COVID-19 cases were detected in West Kazakhstan region, 65 – in East Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Akmola region, 55 – Atyrau region, 48 – in Pavlodar region, 40 – in Almaty region, 36 – in Kostanay region, 31 – in Shymkent city, 20 – in Mangistau region, 17 – in Zhambyl region, 16 – in Aktobe region, 16 – in Turkestan region, 11 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.

    Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 396,832 cases of the coronavirus infection.

