    09:00, 08 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 1,003 daily COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,003 cases of the COVID-19 infection over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 196,115, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar, Akmola regions and Almaty city – 222, 118, and 114, respectively.

    83 daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, 81 in Kostanay region, 75 in Nur-Sultan city, 69 in North Kazakhstan region, 63 East Kazakhstan region, 47 in Almaty region, 46 in Karaganda region, 43 in Atyrau region, 11 in Zhambyl region, while Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions have each reported 7 daily COVID-19 cases, and Shymkent city and Aktobe region 5 each.


