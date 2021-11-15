EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:16, 15 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 1,038 new daily COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,038 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 957,537 Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 143. North Kazakhstan region is ranked second with 141 daily infections. Pavlodar region is third with 151 COVID-19 cases.

    Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Kostanay region – 113, Nur-Sultan city – 112, and Karaganda region – 112.

    Akmola region has reported 79 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, East Kazakhstan region – 55, Almaty region – 52, Kyzylorda region – 18, West Kazakhstan region – 17, Atyrau region – 16, Aktobe region – 15, Turkestan region – 14, and Mangistau region – 13.

    Nine more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Zhambyl region, and four in the city of Shymkent.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!