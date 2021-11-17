EN
    08:16, 17 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 1,058 new daily COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,058 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 959,526 Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Karaganda region has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 135. North Kazakhstan region is ranked second with 134 daily infections. Nur-Sultan city is third with 126 COVID-19 cases.

    Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Pavlodar region – 123 and Almaty city – 119.

    Kostanay region has reported 98 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, East Kazakhstan region – 78, Almaty region – 60, Akmola region – 57, West Kazakhstan region – 23, Atyrau region – 21, Shymkent city – 20, Kyzylorda region – 18, Turkestan region – 15, Zhambyl region – 13, and Aktobe region – 11.

    Seven more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Mangistau region.


