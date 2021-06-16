Kazakhstan adds 1,068 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 1,068 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has recorded the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 294. Karaganda region and Almaty city are second and third in terms of daily COVID-19 infections – 160 and 112, respectively.

West Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest double-digit number of new coronavirus infections – 89. East Kazakhstan region follows with 76.

Atyrau region and Shymkent city have seen 52 and 50 daily cases of COVID-19, accordingly.

43 more have been infected in Pavlodar region, 32 in Akmola region, 32 in Kostanay region, 31 in Almaty region, 22 in Aktobe region, 21 in Mangistau region, 19 in Turkestan region, 14 in Zhambyl region, 14 in North Kazakhstan region, and seven in Kyzylorda region.

The number of COVID-19 cases has totaled 404,064 in the country.