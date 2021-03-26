Kazakhstan adds 1,100 COVID-19 cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,100 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 237,300, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh infections has been recorded in Almaty city – 330. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 185 fresh COVID-19 cases is second. Almaty region is the third area to record three-digit number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 108.

Karaganda and Atyrau regions have reported 98 and 82 fresh daily infections, respectively.

54 more cases have been registered in Aktobe region, 50 in Akmola region, 48 in West Kazakhstan region, 40 in Kostanay region, 35 in the city of Shymkent, 28 in Pavlodar region, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 12 in Zhambyl region.

North Kazakhstan region has reported 7 COVID-19 cases, while Turkestan and Mangistau regions – 2 each over the past day.