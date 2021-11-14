Kazakhstan adds 1,133 new daily cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,133 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan region has seen the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 157. Almaty city and Pavlodar region have reported 137 and 128 daily COVID-19 infections, respectively.

Karaganda region has reported 123 daily coronavirus cases, Kostanay region – 115, and Nur-Sultan city – 102.

85 more infections have been logged in Akmola region, 72 in Almaty region, 70 in East Kazakhstan region, 35 in West Kazakhstan region, 23 in Kyzylorda region, 20 in Atyrau region, Shymkent city – 19, 14 in Aktobe region, 13 in Turkestan region, and 12 in Zhambyl region.

Mangistau region has seen eight fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

The country has so far reported 956,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19.