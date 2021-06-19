Kazakhstan adds 1,148 COVID-19 cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,148 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 407,531, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 367. Karaganda region and Almaty city are second and third in terms of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 149 and 115, respectively.

East Kazakhstan region has registered 81 daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 73 more infections have been seen in West Kazakhstan region.

45 more have contracted the virus in Atyrau region as well as Shymkent city, 39 in Pavlodar region, 35 in Almaty region, 34 in Mangistau region, 33 in Akmola region, 32 in Kostanay region, 22 in Kyzylorda region, 22 in North Kazakhstan region, 21 in Aktobe region, 21 in Zhambyl region, and 14 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported a total of 407,531 COVID-19 cases.