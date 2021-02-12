Kazakhstan adds 1,167 more COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,167 more people have defeated the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Pavlodar region has recorded the biggest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 323. Triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries have also been reported in Akmola region (183), Almaty region (112), and Nur-Sultan city (102).

Atyrau region has reported 79 fresh COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region – 70, Almaty city – 68, West Kazakhstan region – 48, Karaganda region – 47, North Kazakhstan region – 45, Zhambyl region – 23, East Kazakhstan region – 21, Kyzylorda region – 15, Aktobe region – 11, while Mangistau and Turkestan regions have each reported 10.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 181,974.