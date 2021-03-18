EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:42, 18 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 1,186 new cases of coronavirus infection

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,186 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city once again reported the highest number of fresh infections – 318. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 307 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region detected 100 new daily infections.

    In the past day 86 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 64 – in West Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Akmola region, 45 – in Kostanay region, 44 – in Pavlodar region, 38 – in Atyrau region, 32 – in Aktobe region, 23 – in Shymkent, 21 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Turkestan region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Mangistau region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region,

    In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 227,953 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!