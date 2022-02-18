Kazakhstan adds 1,351 new daily cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,351 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 520. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 108 daily infections. Kostanay region has reported the third biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 105.

104 more daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 99, Karaganda region - 98, Pavlodar region - 96, East Kazakhstan region - 64, Akmola region - 57, West Kazakhstan region - 35, Shymkent city - 19, Zhambyl region - 15, Aktobe region - 10, and Atyrau region - 10.

Kyzylorda region has reported six fresh daily COVID-19 cases, and Turkestan region – five.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,296,601.



