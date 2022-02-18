EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 18 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 1,351 new daily cases of COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,351 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 520. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 108 daily infections. Kostanay region has reported the third biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 105.

    104 more daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region.

    Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 99, Karaganda region - 98, Pavlodar region - 96, East Kazakhstan region - 64, Akmola region - 57, West Kazakhstan region - 35, Shymkent city - 19, Zhambyl region - 15, Aktobe region - 10, and Atyrau region - 10.

    Kyzylorda region has reported six fresh daily COVID-19 cases, and Turkestan region – five.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,296,601.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!