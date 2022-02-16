EN
    08:44, 16 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,508 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020kz.

    The highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases has been registered in Almaty city – 580. Pavlodar region is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – 129. Karaganda region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 124.

    112 more have contracted the virus in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and 109 in North Kazakhstan region.

    Kostanay region has reported 87 daily coronavirus cases, Almaty region – 84, East Kazakhstan region – 75, West Kazakhstan region – 71, Akmola region – 54, Atyrau region – 24, Aktobe region – 17, Shymkent city – 15, and Zhambyl region – 15.

    Five more infections have been logged in Kyzylorda region, five in Mangistau region, and two in Turkestan region.

    The country has so far reported 1,293,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19.


