Kazakhstan adds 1,707 more cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has added the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 269. The second highest number of daily infections has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 240. Karaganda region is the third in terms of the number of daily cases – 158.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have been registered in Pavlodar region – 150, Almaty region – 137, North Kazakhstan region – 136, and Akmola region – 115.

98 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kostanay region, 77 in Aktobe region, 74 in East Kazakhstan region, 63 in Shymkent city, 49 in West Kazakhstan region, 43 in Atyrau region, 31 in Turkestan region, 28 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Zhambyl region, and 14 in Mangistau region.

In total, 908,847 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.