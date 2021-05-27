Kazakhstan adds 1,849 COVID-19 cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,849 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 380,160, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region has registered the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 320. Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities are second and third in terms of the number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 297 and 290.

Akmola region has also reported the triple digit number of COVID-19 cases – 129.

West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions have seen 98 and 97 daily infections, respectively.

91 more have contracted the virus in Shymkent city, 90 – in Almaty region, 80 – in East Kazakhstan region, 75 in Atyrau region, 64 – in Aktobe region, 47 – in Mangistau region, 41 – in Kostanay region, 39 – in Turkestan region, 38 – in North Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Zhambyl region, and 21 – in Kyzylorda region.



