Kazakhstan adds 1,967 more cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,967 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has added the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 333. The second highest number of daily infections has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 248. Almaty region is the third in terms of the number of daily cases – 189.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have been registered in Pavlodar region – 168, North Kazakhstan region – 157, Karaganda region – 155, Akmola region – 123, and East Kazakhstan region – 116.

99 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Aktobe region, 96 in Kostanay region, 71 in Shymkent city, 57 in West Kazakhstan region, 46 in Atyrau region, 43 in Turkestan region, 30 in Zhambyl region, and 29 in Kyzylorda region.

Mangistau region has added seven more coronavirus infections.

In total, 912,799 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.