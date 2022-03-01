EN
    14:09, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 10 daily COVID-19 deaths

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry released the updated daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates across the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan has added 10 deaths from the coronavirus infection and no deaths caused by COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 228 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



