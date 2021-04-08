Kazakhstan adds 100 COVID-like pneumonia cases in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 100 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

186 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, five deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 51,055 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 49,476 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 718 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,586 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 261,503 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 229,538 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.