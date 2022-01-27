Kazakhstan adds 106 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 106 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Two people have died of and 106 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 85,846. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 79,189 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,253.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 13,652 cases of and 11,305 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.