Kazakhstan adds 107 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 107 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the Sanitary Epidemiological Committee reports.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases has been seen in the city of Astana – 17. Kostanay region has logged the second highest number of daily infections – 15.

Almaty city is ranked third in terms of the number of fresh coronavirus infections – 14.

10 fresh cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Akmola region over the past day.

Nine more people have contracted the virus in Karaganda region, seven in West Kazakhstan region, seven in North Kazakhstan region, five in Aktobe region, five in East Kazakhstan region, five in Mangistau region, three in Ulytau region, two in Shymkent city, two in Abai region, two in Pavlodar region, one in Almaty region, one in Zhambyl region, one in Kyzylorda region, and one on Turkestan region,

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,393,106 people have contracted the virus in the country.