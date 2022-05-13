EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 13 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,305,631

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan documented 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,631, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases was reported in Almaty city – 7. 2 new COVID-19 cases were added in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan. East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions reported 1 COVID-19 case each.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!