Kazakhstan adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,305,631

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan documented 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,631, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases was reported in Almaty city – 7. 2 new COVID-19 cases were added in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan. East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions reported 1 COVID-19 case each.