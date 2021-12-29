Kazakhstan adds 12 daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry released the updated daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates across the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan has added 11 deaths from the coronavirus infection and one death caused by COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

Notably, the country has logged 393 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 718 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.