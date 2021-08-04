Kazakhstan adds 124 daily COVID-19 deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 124 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The most number of daily COVID-19 fatalities has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 33. Ranked second is Almaty city with 17 daily deaths. Shymkent city has reported the third highest number of daily coronavirus deaths – 16.

11 COVID-19 fatalities have been registered in Aktobe region, 10 in Akmola region, seven in Karaganda region, seven in Pavlodar region, five in West Kazakhstan region, five in Atyrau region, four in Kyzylorda region, four in Mangistau region, two in North Kazakhstan region, one in Almaty region, one in Zhambyl region, and one in Turkestan region.

The country has seen 25 daily caused by COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.