Kazakhstan adds 139 more recoveries from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country’s total COVID-19 recoveries cases stand at 103,604, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

139 new COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day.

The highest number of COVID-19 recovered cases has been reported in Atyrau region at 59, followed by Mangistau region with 30 new COVID-19 recoveries.

22 more have been reported in Zhymkent city, 10 – Karaganda region, 4 - in Kostanay region, 1 - in Kyzylorda region and 13 - in Pavlodar region.