EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:45, 08 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 139 more recoveries from COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country’s total COVID-19 recoveries cases stand at 103,604, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

    139 new COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recovered cases has been reported in Atyrau region at 59, followed by Mangistau region with 30 new COVID-19 recoveries.

    22 more have been reported in Zhymkent city, 10 – Karaganda region, 4 - in Kostanay region, 1 - in Kyzylorda region and 13 - in Pavlodar region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!