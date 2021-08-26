Kazakhstan adds 141 daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 115 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The country has also recorded 26 deaths from pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, the country has posted 6,358 fresh daily COVID-19 cases and 9,748 recoveries in the past 24 hours.