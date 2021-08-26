EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:28, 26 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 141 daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 115 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    The country has also recorded 26 deaths from pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs over the past day.

    Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Notably, the country has posted 6,358 fresh daily COVID-19 cases and 9,748 recoveries in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!