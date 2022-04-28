EN
    10:21, 28 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 15 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan recorded 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, raising the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,504, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Almaty city – 7. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 4 fresh daily infections.

    Almaty, Karaganda, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions added 1 COVID-19 case each.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan registered 16 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

    Also, it was reported that 21 people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan yesterday.


