    11:10, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 15 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added one case of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the website Coronavirus2020.kz.

    15 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 88,120. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 81,703 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,341.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 228 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



