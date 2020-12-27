Kazakhstan adds 150 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 150 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, down 10 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

107 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. Unfortunately, the disease has killed one person.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 45,415 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 32,776 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 490 people across the country.